Gardai probe late night break-in at Cashel butchers shop 

A Cashel butchers shop was burgled by a number of men in the early hours of last Sunday morning, February 24.

Between three and four men entered O'Dwyer's Butchers at Friar Street in Cashel at 1.30am by smashing the front door.

A Cahir Garda Station spokesman said the burglars left the premises just a few minutes later and escaped in a waiting car near the shop. No property was reported stolen.

He appealed to anyone who witnessed the break-in or saw suspicious activity in the Main Street and Friary Street areas of Cashel that night to contact Cashel Garda Station at (062) 62866 or Cahir Garda Station at (052) 7441222.