Tipperary remembers Rebecca and also helps Holly in feast of Clonmel entertainment

Last week's concert in Clonmel to honour the memory of the late Rebecca Neill was a huge success.

The event had a dual purpose as proceeds went to the family of four year old Holly Carroll who is awaiting a heart transplant in Our Lady's Hospital for Sick Children in Dublin.

Clonmel showed its renowned caring side with the White Memorial Theatre packed to witness a wonderful array of local talent and help a truly deserving cause at the same time.

Proceeds from the night, as well as separate donations, will go to Holly's family and to date the sum raised is €3,350 with donations still coming in.

DVDs of the night's show will be available to buy from Fujifilm Clonmel Photo Centre from Monday, March 4 for €10.

Rebecca Neill died tragically in London before Christmas and her uncle, Patric Neill, organised the concert in her memory and to help Holly's family during their difficult time as Holly remains in hospital for twenty two months as she waits for a new heart.

Patric thanked everyone who had made the night such a success, including businesses in Clonmel and Cahir for donating spot prizes.

In turn, Holly's mother Jessica attended the concert and thanked Patric and all the other organisers for their amazing gesture.

There was also a special video message from Holly telling everyone to enjoy the show and she had a huge smile on her face as always.

The show was a feast of local entertainment. Some of Rebecca's old dance group, who hadn't danced together since Rebecca moved to London, came back together and performed two brilliant dances that were reminiscent of Rebecca herself.

Evan Murphy did a solo dance and piano piece which was very moving. On your Toes gave solo dances and twp group numbers while Gillian Hewitt Fitzgerald put in extra practices with her team of dancers to get them ready for the night.

The Elle academy of dance did group and solo number and brought a lovely mixture of dance to the stage with their ballet numbers.

Bellvue Academy of Performing arts provided two solo singers and between the variety of dancers and solo performers it really was a night of huge entertainment.

Rebecca's relatives also showed the talent in the family as some of them danced with Dance Revolution and Deirdre O'Donnell, Lauren Boyle and Caitlin McVicker performed songs on the night with lovely images of Rebecca projected onto the stage.

Many in the audience mentioned that Rebecca's presence could be felt and that it was an emotional rollercoaster but an amazing night.

There was a surprise visit from Ashley Rowan who did workshops with Rebecca. He flew from England to enjoy the show but is such a talented dancer that he was invited on stage to perform and the crowd nearly lifted the roof off as he spun around the stage.

Tommy Egan from Spectrum Events in Limerick also attended, reflecting major impact that Rebecca had on so many.

The show was put together by Dee Dempsey, Celine Kennedy and Catherine McVicker but in reality there were so many other people involved to make it the success it was in such a short time.

St. Mary Choral Society society members helped out before the show and on the night. Grainne Vaughan took charge of front of house and Rebecca's friends and family members were involved on the night to help with raffle tickets sales.

PJ Slater was fantastic with sound and Paul Kelly with lighting and before the show Alan McCormack made sure everything was perfect.

South Tipperary Arts Centre supplied the projector to project lovely images of Rebecca and Holly to the stage.

Dave Messinger took the photos on this page and is also putting together a DVD of the night and proceeds will go to Holly's family.