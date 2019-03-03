Co. Tipperary woman fined €200 for having heroin 

A 27 year-old woman was fined €200 at Cashel District Court for having €30 worth of heroin.

The fine was levied on mother-of-one Siobhan Murphy of 1 Lacey Square, Cashel, who pleaded guilty to possessing the illegal drug at 7 St John's Close, The Steeples, Cashel on July 30, 2016.

Sgt. Carol O'Leary told Judge Terence Finn the small bag of heroin was found in an upstairs bedroom at this address by gardai executing a search warrant on the house. Murphy was the only person in the house at the time and she admitted the heroin was for her own personal use.

Murphy had 10 previous convictions but none of them were for drugs offences,.

Defence solicitor Aidan Leahy said Murphy co-operated with the gardai.

After this incident, she spent two months in treatment at Aiseiri in Cahir and hasn't taken drugs since. She also hadn't come to the attention of the gardai in the intervening period, he pointed out.