Tipperary woman wins employee of the year award at the five star Adare Manor Hotel

The 5* Adare Manor, voted global ‘Hotel of the Year 2018’ at the Virtuoso ‘Best of the Best’ Awards, has announce their ‘Employee of the Year 2018’ winners and a Tipperary woman is included.

The ‘Employee of the Year’ Programme was established last year to recognise and acknowledge the outstanding quality of the team of wonderful people who work at Adare Manor.

Among those, Eibhlis Maher from Cashel, was voted ‘Beyond Everything Award’ Winner.

Eibhlis is a Reservations Executive within the Sales, Marketing & Events Department. Eibhlis can be described as conscientious towards her co-workers, a problem solver and someone who has a genuine desire and care to ensure guests have the very best experience possible during their time at Adare Manor.

It is due to her “absolute commitment to perfection, and beyond” that Eibhlis was voted by her peers and colleagues the ultimate winner of Adare Manor’s ‘Beyond Everything Award’ 2018.

Announcing the inaugural winners of the Adare Manor ‘Employee of the Year’ Awards, Paul Heery, General Manager, Adare Manor, said:

“We have a wonderful team here at Adare Manor and for this reason, our ‘Employee of the Year’ Programme was established to recognise and acknowledge the outstanding quality of employees who make up the team at the resort.

“Our very special ‘Beyond Everything Award’ honours an individual for their genuine care and passion for the Adare Manor true guest experience. Congratulations to our inaugural winners, including Eibhlis, and on behalf of all their friends and colleagues, we wish them continued success for 2019. We hope they will all have another outstanding year.

“Adare Manor continues to attract talent from Ireland and internationally, all of whom understand the importance of the highest of standards as we continue to win distinguished awards and make our mark internationally.

Everyone plays an important role and it was essential for us through these Awards to recognise remarkable colleagues in guest facing and back of house roles. Some of these support roles are quite often the unsung heroes of our team, who consistently bolster the delivery of exquisite service, exceeding guest expectations time and time again”.