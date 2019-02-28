Public meeting to be held on Thurles Post Office move

The Liberty Square premises will be closed by May with Thurles Shopping Centre to be the new location

There is seething anger and bewilderment in Thurles today at the confirmed news that An Post are to move the post office in Liberty Square to Thurles Shopping Centre - another nail in the coffin of the town centre, according to many.

A public meeting has been organised for next Thursday evening at 7:30pm in Hayes Hotel to discuss the matter which first came to light when it was raised at a meeting of the Thurles Templemore Municipal District meeting by Cllr Jim Ryan. The Independent councillor was criticised for scaremongering and for being so negative, but it has since emerged that his information was entirely correct and An Post have confirmed that they are moving the Post Office, local, stock and barrel to Thurles Shopping Centre - the sorting office has already been moved from the town centre to a new location on the Horse and Jockey road at Turtulla.

Cllr David Doran had also spoke on the matter at the same meeting and his comments reflected the general feeling throughout Thurles today - shock, anger and total frustration.

"Just when we were looking forward to having a new look to Liberty Square with the works due to commence on the long awaited refurbishment this year., we get this news. The town centre is being abandoned by one arm of the State, while the other is trying to bring it back to life. It's just crazy," said one disturbed shopper this morning.

Another added - "An Post are abandoning their customers. How is Thurles Shopping Centre more accessible than the building in the middle of the town. Granted the place needed a bit of a refurbishment, but to move out altogether is just bewildering."

Another again - "An Post owns that building in the centre of Thurles. How can they justify paying high rent in Thurles Shopping Centre when they have a rent free building in Liberty Square?

The building in Liberty Square has been a major focal point for generations with people traveling in to the town from surrounding parishes to collection social welfare and pensions etc. And, the spin off to shops in the area is substantial - a spin off which will disappear if the Post Office does.

Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill told The Tipperary Star that he is totally against the move and cannot understand the motives of An Post in abandoning the town centre at a time when the local authority is preparing top spend millions of Euro to upgrade the area.

Further updates later.