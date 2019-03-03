Tipperary Council are creating East Gate Park in Burke Street, Fethard

The current work by the Council creating the new East Gate Park in Burke Street was also discussed. This will be a fantastic asset for both local people and visitors to our wonderful medieval town and will show off a large previously hidden section of the 13th century town walls.

The park will be a new tourism and local amenity in Fethard and will provide public access to a proposed walking trail around the town's ancient walls. An extra benefit will be that the park will provide pedestrian access between Burke Street and Barrack Street.

The value and importance of the Public Realm Plan 2008 was acknowledged at the meeting and it is understood that the Council will be engaging the services of a town planning expert in due course to look at a phased implementation programme of further improvements to the town in the years ahead drawing on the recommendations of the Public Realm document. This process will involve public consultation.

POSITIVE MEETING WITH COUNCIL REGARDING TREE PLANS

Following recent concerns from local people about tree felling in Fethard, an initial meeting took place last week between executive engineer Kieran Ladden from Tipperary County Council and Fethard Community Council representatives, including members of the Fethard Historical Society.

This was a positive meeting and local reps were reassured by the Council’s plans to continue with tree replacement work in Main Street along with a programme of footpath repairs and road resurfacing. Local concerns regarding the width of new trees planted in Burke Street were also addressed. As soon as the trees are given sufficient time to settle and take root, the lower branches will then be pruned back to allow easy passage.