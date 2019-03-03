Tipperary weather alert - county one of the worst hit by today's blizzard and status yellow warning remains

Tipperary remains one of the county’s worst hit by today’s sudden snow blizzard and a status yellow alert remains in place for Tipperary and all of Leinster.

Gardai urge motorists to be careful as some roads remain in a dangerous condition.

There were a number of collisions, including two on the M8 near Cahir. There were reports of more collisions further northwards towards Kildare and Dublin. At one stage the motorway was closed.

AA Roadwatch report long delays for traffic heading towards Dublin with counties Kilkenny, Laois and Kildare also badly hit.

In its latest update for Tipperary and Leinster, Met Eireann warn of further sleet and snow this evening, with further accumulations and slippery roads. Frost is also forecast for tonight.

The alert remains in place until 8am on Monday morning.