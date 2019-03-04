Former Tipperary hurler raises €220,000 for suicide awareness groups

Former Tipperary hurler Seamus Hennessy, who completed the epic Antarctica Ice Marathon in December, achieved his aim of raising over €200,000 for suicide awareness.

He undertook the gruelling challenge of running 26 miles over a glacier on the Antarctic in memory of his mother Josie who he lost to suicide in 2000 as an 11-year-old boy. The campaign Running for Josie raised €220,000 which was presented to two charities close to his heart; Pieta House and Living Links.

Seamus completed the marathon in a breath-taking time of seven hours, five minutes and 33 seconds and crossed the finish line in thirty-third place.

Kieran Brady, director of funding and advocacy at Pieta House said: “It costs approximately €1,000 to bring one person through our service. We are extremely grateful to Seamus for the tremendous fundraising and completing the gruelling physical challenge. He is an inspiration to young and old. The funds received will go a long way to help us provide our nationwide services which are free of charge and freely available therapeutic services to people re in suicidal distress and those who engage in self-harm."

Pieta House staff are fully qualified and provide a professional one-to-one therapeutic service. Pieta House also operates a free 24-hour suicide helpline 1800 247 247 or you can also text HELP to 51444 (standard message rates apply).