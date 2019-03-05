Groups across the county asked to support Tipperary clean-up on Sunday

Clean up Tipperary is the message to groups across the county on Sunday next, March 10.

It's hoped that a blitz on litter will have a major impact on the environment.

Tipperary County Council has launched the 'one clean up day blitz' and is appealing to groups all over the Premier County tackle litter on the day.

The council is assisting all groups by providing litter pickers, gloves, bags and high vis vests. Any group interested in taking part in the project is asked to register with An Taisce and with Tipperary County Council’s Environment Section

The launch at the Carrigeen Civic Amenity site in Clonmel was attended by council chairman Mattie Ryan; chief executive Joe MacGrath andrepresentatives from the Clonmel, Roscrea, Cashel and Cahir tidy town committees.

The co-sponsors are Tipperary Public Participation Network and An Taisce.

A council spokesperson said “This is a very exciting campaign to hit Tipperaryand we are asking people of Tipperary to come out in force to do their bit to clean up the environment.

“The event requires a few hours of everyone’s time on that day and getting involved is great fun as well as being very worthwhile. This will be of great assistance to our Tidy Town committees in their endeavours for the 2019 Tidy Towns Competition”.