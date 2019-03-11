Tipperary councillors say splitting Clonmel and Cahir from single council would downgrade the county town

Four councillors who represent Clonmel Borough District which encompasses the Cahir area have submitted a Notice of Motion to today's meeting of Tipperary County Council expressing their dismay and concerns at Minister John Paul Phelan’s decision to remove the Cahir LEA from Clonmel and add it to the Cashel/Tipperary municipal district.

The motion which calls on the council to insist that the minister review his decision, for the Department to liaise with the council CEO and council officials to best address concerns of the current elected members of the borough district regarding the geographical size of the proposed new super district of Tipperary/Cashel/Cahir.

They are also concerned about the logistics of removing the Cahir LEA in terms of staff and funding and effects that it will have on members of the public seeking services and assistance and that the minister would revert back to the proposals of the Independent Boundary Commission that the borough would remain the same with separate LEAs or alternatively, to hold off on its implementation pending a full review.

The motion which has been jointly signed by councillors and former mayors Martin Lonergan, Andy Moloney, Pat English and the current mayor Richie Molloy was submitted because of serious concerns the councillors have concerning the status of Clonmel as a separate LEA and the geographical size of the proposed new “Super District”.

They say - “We feel that this move is a downgrading and retrograde step for Clonmel town which will have a new borough name only with no funding to support it and will not mean a return of the town council as is been portrayed by some.

“If anything it would mean decreased funding and the move would be severing the links that have existed since Bianconi’s first public connection between Clonmel and Cahir. We are clear, this is not a return to the former borough or corporation as it was known prior to 2014.

“The current council, Clonmel and Cahir, has worked well together and progressed many projects in Clonmel including the Kickham Barracks redevelopment, the Sports Hub, The Blue Way from Cahir to Clonmel and Carrick on Suir, Flights of Discovery, the Bulmer’s Experience, the overall re-development of Suir Island, the introduction of the only shalom course outside of Dublin on the River Suir in Clonmel, the promotion of the Munster Vales project and continued development of the St Declan’s Way Walk to name but a few.

I”t will also have an impact on our links between twin towns that have exchanged ideas, trade and tourism for years and whose relationships have been developed and expanded over the past 5 years. Senior council officials have also expressed serious concerns as it downgrades the county town and moves Cahir into a minority council with Tipperary and Cashel.

“Our request is simple, proceed with the recommendation of the Independent Boundary Commission that both would remain as one entity but separate wards or else put the decision on hold pending a review and consultations will all stakeholders”.