Burglars steal €1500 worth of animal medicines from Co. Tipperary farm

An estimated €1500 worth of animal medicines were stolen from a farm in the Grange area near Clonmel last week.

The veterinary medicines were swiped from a shed on the farm at Garrantemple on Wednesday night/Thursday morning March 6 and 7. The burglars caused damage to the shed in their bid to gain entry.

Gardai have appealed to anyone with information that may assist their investigation into this break-in to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6122222.