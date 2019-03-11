CRIME

Burglars steal €1500 worth of animal medicines from Co. Tipperary farm

Aileen Hahesy

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

An estimated €1500 worth of animal medicines were stolen from a farm in the Grange area near Clonmel last week. 

The veterinary medicines were swiped from a shed on the farm at Garrantemple on Wednesday night/Thursday morning March 6 and 7.   The burglars caused damage to the shed in their bid to gain entry. 

Gardai have appealed to anyone with information that may assist their investigation into this break-in to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6122222. 