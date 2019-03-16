Promoting Tipperary tourism at networking event for providers

Tipperary Tourism held a well attended networking event for tourism providers in Fethard last week.

It took place in the fabulous Fethard Horse Country Experience, itself one of the top tourism amenities in the area.

The event took place in conjunction with Local Enterprise Week.

Tourism providers met with Tipperary Tourism, Tipperary Local Enterprise Office, Munster Vales and Ireland’s Ancient East teams.

It was a lively morning with much discussion on how tourism providers could avail of supports as well as a chance to catch up with others working in the sector.

Fethard Horse Country Experience provided attendees with the perfect opportunity to see their state of the art exhibition.

They also availed of an excellent tour delivered by Terry Cunningham, Tipperary Tourism board member, and also of Fethard Historical Society.

There were a broad range of tourism providers from tour companies, hotels and bed and breakfast, to pubs and restaurants as well as videographers, tourism promoters and genealogy service providers.

It was interesting to note that people travelled from Birdhill, Nenagh, Holycross, Tipperary Town, Cashel, and Carrick on Suir as well as many of our smaller towns and villages representing a nice spread of tourism providers from across the county working together.

There was great support from locally based providers in Fethard who provided a warm welcome.

There will be a number of similar Tipperary Tourism networking events in other parts of the County Tipperary throughout 2019.