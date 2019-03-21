Tipperary County Council urged to back appeal to light iconic castle on specific days

Nenagh Municpal District Council is being asked to back an appeal by a family to turn the town’s castle blue for Autism Day on April 2.

The appeal has come from Sean Clarke of Monsea, Ballycommon, Nenagh, whose son has autism and cannot speak.

In a letter to local councillors, he points out that some years ago he asked that the castle mark Light It Blue, but this was turned down on the basis of cost, closure of the castle field on health and safety grounds, and getting permission from the OPW.

Another reason why it was turned down was the concern that other groups and organisations might make a similar request.

Sean says that costs could be reduced if the council were to invest in screens for lighting around the castle.

This would also allow them light up the castle for various days such as Pink Ribbon, St Patrick’s Day, Valentine’s Day, Daffodil Day and Halloween.

“Nenagh Castle is one of several iconic builings that make our town interesting,” he says. “It attracts visitors and its image and existence is used extensively to promote tourism in the region.”

Sean says that the castle is part of all our past and serves as a reminder to the endurance of time and testimony to the people that built it.

“An endurance many families face daily in the silence of their own home caring for a child with autism. Let’s celebrate our wonderful landmark,” he says.

He also points out in his letter that Nenagh castle will mark its 800th year in existence in 2020 and says that there is now an opportunity to make this happen.

“I feel this could be a worthwhile project,” says Sean.

His call for the castle to be lit on specific days for national events has been taken up by Cllr Morris, who has tabled a motion ahead of this month’s Nenagh Municipal District Council meeting which says that as part of the celebrations, he feels that 2020 should be used to show how Nenagh Castle is the centre of the whole town and its diverse population.

“The lighting up of the Castle on different days would be a perfect way of showing off our castle,” he says.