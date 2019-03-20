Promoting Tipperary tourism on the web with dynamic new site

Tipperary Tourism is developing a dynamic new website to replace the current site www.tipperary.com.

The new site will be the first port of call for anyone who wants to visit the county and will present visitors with compelling information that allows them to easily discover the very best of what Tipperary has to offer in the click of a mouse.

Over 400,000 web visitors logged onto www.tipperary.com during 2018 and huge growth is envisaged for 2019 and 2020 with development of the new website and associated promotion and marketing.

The website will be structured in a way that considers the visitor experience first and foremost.

Tipperary Tourism would like web visitors to arrive to the Tipperary Tourism home page and to immediately become inspired by a selection of experiences that tie together some of the ‘hero products’ with ‘hidden gems’ in Co. Tipperary.

The site will showcase itineraries that highlight Tipperary Tourism member’s businesses and cross sell visitor experiences.

Tipperary Tourism now invites tourism providers and businesses in to get involved and use this platform as a way to promote and market their businesses. Please contact tourism@tipperarycoco.ie