Tipperary developer Martin Healy interested in buying Liberty Square premises

Tipperary developer Martin Healy is the businessman whose name has been mentioned in relation to purchasing the post office building on Liberty Square, TipperaryLive.ie can reveal.

Earlier this week, Deputy Jackie Cahill proposed that An Post meet with a local Thurles businessman who is willing to purchase the listed building on Liberty Square, renovate it to the highest standard, and lease it back to An Post.

In a post on his Facebook page, Deputy Cahill said: "I have a business man who has agreed to invest in the post office, make it suitable for staff and customers alike, therefore there is no credible reason for An Post to move. AIB and Bank of Ireland have renovated their branches on Liberty Square in recent years to a very high standard and have achieved it without closing their doors for one day."

Asked by TipperaryLive.ie if he were the developer in question, Mr Healy said that he was.

The Two-Mile-Borris man said that he had met Deputy Cahill and that the Fianna Fail TD had asked him if he would be interested in buying the building should it be put on the market.

"I do recognise that it would only be put up for sale by public tender," said Mr Healy.

He said his intention would be to revamp it and give it back to An Post.

"I have dealt with protected structures before," he pointed out.

Mr Healy said that if An Post left Liberty Square it would be to the detriment of the the area.

"Business is challenging enough in Thurles without this happening. It will be like tearing the heart out of the town." said Mr Healy.

"I think An Post has a corporate social responsibility to stay in Liberty Square," he said.

Mr Healy felt that the decision "flies in the face" of the Government's National Planning Framework: Towards 2040.

"The fabric of society in market and rural towns is in their squares," said Mr Healy.