Energia funding award for Cashel’s 8th Tipperary Scout Troop

A Cashel group is among the recipients announced in the ‘Energia Get Ireland Growing’ community growing fund created by GIY (Grow It Yourself) in partnership with Energia.

A fund of €75,000 was awarded to 86 community food growing projects across the island of Ireland.

In Tipperary the GIY and Energia Get Ireland Growing funding award goes to Cashel’s 8th Tipperary Scout Troop.

“We use a former wild public space at The Green, Cashel to demonstrate, educate and encourage gardening and food production at a domestic scale,” said a spokesperson.

“We have a successful mixed vegetable, flower, herb and wild flower garden growing since 2016. We constructed a bench to encourage locals take time to site, appreciate and enjoy the garden. We encourage all children to take this new knowledge home and develop their own gardens through the provision on plants sown in pots.”