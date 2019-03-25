Tipperary buyers expected at major auction this weekend of remarkable antiques

This weekend sees well-known Matthews Auctioneers conduct one thousand lot auction of antiques and interior items.

Commencing at 2pm on both Saturday and Sunday it promises to be an exciting affair with buyers registering early for one of their most interesting sales this year.

The venue, the historic Duke Brothers Building on Market Street, Kells, is a Georgian landmark building in the town.

Lots include several clearances from houses in Duleer, Navan and Dublin 4.

As with most executor instructions, many of the lots will be offered without reserve.

Estate Jewellery is well represented with several fine antique pieces.

And while there's antique furniture aplenty, the auctioneer says, on enquiry, that prices have regressed to the 1980s, "tremendous value for those who want to add character and style to their interiors for a pittance, truly remarkable value in furniture these days"'.

In the auction will also be old rugs, fine continental and oriental porcelain, antique silver, paintings (including several French paintings from a Dublin 4 apartment clearance), gilded mirrors, a library of antiquarian volumes (various subjects) and numerous collectables.

Most definitely it's an auction worth viewing this weekend.

While public viewing starts 11am each day, from this Thursday, March 28, the catalogue is also available to view online at www.matthewsauctionrooms.com