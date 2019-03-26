Tipperary woman honoured for her welfare of retired greyhounds

Patricia Tobin, from Kilfeacle in Co. Tipperary, has received recognition for her work with retired greyhounds at the 2018 National Greyhound Awards in Kildare.

Ms. Tobin, who regularly promotes pets at Limerick Greyhound Stadium, received a Welfare Award from the Irish Greyhound Board, along with Bridget Murphy (Cork) and Robert and Lesley Pullen (Galway).

Ms. Tobin and her beloved greyhounds were regular attendees at Regional and National Retired Greyhound Shows and has also been a regular attendee at Dog Shows throughout Co. Tipperary with her retired greyhounds. She also took part in the IGB’s ‘Our People, Their Stories’ last year, focusing on the work of volunteers with retired racing greyhounds.

Speaking after the event, Patricia said: “I’m absolutely honoured and delighted because it means so much to me and my family. It’s an acknowledgment of a few years of hard and dedicated work.

The ultimate aim for myself and all of us is that every time somebody sees us with a retired greyhound, it allows people to see them as a family pet and to encourage people to adopt them. Nights like tonight encourage everybody to do their bit for the adoption of greyhounds.”