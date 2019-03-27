Tipperary restaurant manager Darren scoops €16,000 jackpot in Excel draw

There was great excitement at the Tipperary Excel, Tipperary town when the lotto jackpot of €16,000 was won.

Excel staff members Stephanie Clarke and Josephine Collins facilitated the draw that day and were thrilled to ring the winner Darren Connor who manages The Carvery Restaurant in the Dunnes Stores shopping centre.

Darren Connor said – “I thought they were playing a joke. It took a few minutes for it to sink in and when they didn’t ring me back within an hour to say they were only joking, I went straight to the Excel to confirm the win and then I realised what was after happening.”

Darren is from Thurles and manages The Carvery Restaurant for his parents in the Dunnes Stores Shopping Centre. He has three children with Lorraine; 9-year old Jamie, 4-year old Hayley and 1-year old Cillian.

“This is amazing and we are delighted with Darren’s win,” said Tipperary Excel Venue Director Carissa Farrell.

Elaine Fitzpatrick, Chairperson said, “It’s fantastic to see a young family win the jackpot. The Excel lotto is vital to many different areas that we run in the centre”