Autism Awareness Roscrea 6km run on March 31

On Sunday next, March 31, Autism Awareness Roscrea are holding their inaugural 6km run.

The run will take place around the environs of Roscrea and promises to be a fun day for all. The 6km run is open to all, and it can be run, jogged, walked, crawled, whatever you wish.

For those of you who wish to be timed for the event, this is also possible.

Registration for the event is still open at www.myrunresults.ie and will also be accepted on the day.

Registration for the 6k run is €20 per person. If you have a group of friends or colleagues that would like to enter as a team, this is also an option, and a great chance to get fit with your colleagues. Team entries are €180 per team of 10.

There will be a medal for all participants and there are prizes too for the fastest runners in various categories.

We are also holding a family fun run on the same day, and families of all ages, sizes and fitness levels are encouraged to participate.

Entry for a family of 4 is €16 and entries can be made at myrunresults.ie or on the day.

Registration on Sunday 31st is from 8.30am at Roscrea Leisure Centre and the 6k run commences at 10.15am with the 3k Family Run commencing at 11am. For those who wish to cool down after the event, free access to Roscrea Leisure Centre will be available.

Our main sponsors for this event are Roscrea Credit Union, Brady Family Meats and Rosderra.

Many other local businesses have also contributed to our fundraising efforts to date.

We also appreciate the assistance of Roscrea Leisure Centre.

We look forward to welcoming you all on Sunday and guarantee you a fun day with a few special guests and surprises along the way.

Autism Awareness Roscrea is a new voluntary group which was set up in 2018. It is made up mainly of parents of children with autism.

Our main aim is to improve Autism Awareness within our community and therefore lead to an enriched life for those among us with Autism, and also their families and the wider community.

We also aim to assist businesses in the community to become more Autism Aware and to know how best to assist those with autism in their daily lives.

For further information on Autism Awareness Roscrea, contact us at autismawareness

roscrea@gmail.com or contact Damien on 0879169189.