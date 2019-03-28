Tipperary pupils discover the value of reading at Cahir school

The sixth class girls in Our Lady of Mercy primary school in Cahir attended their TYRA (Tipperary Young Reader Awards) presentation in Cahir library.

TYRA is a reading programme developed by the library service in Tipperary which aims to encourage sixth class students to recognise and experience the true value of reading.

Local councillor Marie Murphy attended the presentation and spoke of the importance of enjoying a good book in an age where technology has become popular.

To attain the award the girls had to read and review three books including a book by an Irish author and a nonfiction book.

They obtained these books in Cahir library with the expert guidance of Anne Tuohy.

The girls enjoyed taking part in the programme and their regular trips to their local library.

As Dr Seuss once said – ‘You can find magic wherever you look. Sit back and relax, all you need is a book.’