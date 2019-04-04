Farm safety event in Borrisokane on April 17 

North Tipperary IFA, Teagasc and Maxol have teamed up to host a farm safety event with a difference.

On Wednesday, April 17, from 12-4 pm, the Moran family farm at Coorevin, Borrisokane, Co Tipperary, (E45 ET28) is hosting the event with many aspects to the day. This is a Teagasc KT event.

The Moran family are bucking the trend in that we see a family partnership in a suckling and sheep enterprise at a time when there’s an exodus from the sector The family has opened its farm to ag science students and to American tourists as a source of revenue inside the farm gate. The family also have undertaken a substantial building project which demonstrates their belief that a viable income can be achieved

We have a junior event for 4 to 12-year-olds driving Rolly tractors with prizes for children who display safe driving skills. There will be sand pits with Bruder Machinery and Siku Model Tractors, sponsored by Fun On The Farm

Alma Jordan Agri Kids will be on board to engage, educate and empower children to be our fam safety ambassadors through role play, fun, and games.

Maloney’s pet farm will be present on the day.

We also have a tractor simulator for students aged 16+, which gives them the opportunity to display safe driving skills and to compete with other schools in the locality, with the prize of a trip to Farmhand for the winner and their classmates.

Michael Conway cardiologist will be present on the day and will speak on minding your health and well-being.

We also will be covering heights, safe handling of lubricants and pesticides. We will be looking at safe animal handling facilities.

This event provides an opportunity to raise awareness of farm safety through a fun family day, it also allows non-farming families an experience of a day on the farm.