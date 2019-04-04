Tipperary Chamber summit welcomes German ambassador as guest speaker

Tipperary Chamber hosted a very successful international finance and trade conference in the Horse and Jockey Hotel to update the business community in the county on Irish, British, German and global financial trends.

The German Ambassador, Her Excellency Dieke Potzel, spoke on the historical business and tourism links between Germany and Ireland.

Businessman and presidential election candidate Seán Gallagher was MC.

Sean Gallagher addresses the summit

John Fahey, senior economist with AIB Bank, updated the audience on the Irish economy and forecast for the future.

Dennis Tatarkov, senior economist with KMPG (UK), spoke on economic trends, especially the implications of Brexit.

The chamber welcomed Brian Shanahan, Informita Working Capital, who started with the line Don't Panic,, paraphrasing the cult classic Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy.

Summarising he said tariffs and trade changes are coming no matter what people might say on Brexit.

Olivia Hauser of the German-Irish Chamber of Commerce, explained detailed business relationships between Germany and Ireland.

She said the German-Irish Chamber can help Irish business export and source goods.

Denis Casey, Intertrade Ireland, an approved Brexit service provider, told the audience about the grants/incentives available to small/medium Irish businesses in these troubled times.

James Bolger, logistics manager at MSD, Ballydine, gave an overview of shipping goods to the continent.

Chamber president Paula Carney-Hoffler advised on the GDPR implications of Brexit for companies holding data in the UK.