Man arrested in connection with two assaults in Clonmel 

Gardaí have arrested a man aged in his 30s in connection with two assaults in Clonmel on Wednesday.

The man was arrested yesterday (Thursday) and is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Clonmel Garda Station. He can be detained for up to 24 hours.

In the first incident a man in his 20s was assaulted by a man at Wilderness Grove, Clonmel. In a second incident a woman in her 20s was assaulted by a man at Western Road. Neither victim was seriously injured.

The alleged attacker left the scene in a silver hatchback car. Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640.