Council adjourns to discuss Cabra housing crux in private

A Notice of Motion from Cllr David Doran was ruled out of order by the Corporate Policy Group and was not discussed.

Tipperary County Council voted this morning to adjourn the April meeting to allow for an in-committee discussion on the Cabra housing crux.

The meeting, held in the Civic Office in Clonmel, commenced with acting Cllr Chairman Michael Murphy, telling members that a Notice of Motion from Cllr David Doran had been discussed at a Corporate Policy Group (CPG) meeting earlier, and was ruled out of order.

Cllr Doran did not agree with the decision and when Cllr Murphy proposed that the adjournment would take place to allow for the in-committee discussion with the Thurles members, he tabled a counter proposal that the matter be discussed at the public meeting. However, his proposal was defeated by 20 votes to 8, with 12 absent members.

The Thurles members then met with the Director of Services, Sinead Carr and other officials to discuss the Cabra houses issue in committee.