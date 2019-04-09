Do not consume water notice still in place in Dualla

A do not consume notice remains in place for the Dualla Public Water Supply as work continues to restore a normal water supply

A do not consume notice was issued for the Dualla Public Water Supply last week and it remains in place until further notice.

Irish Water drinking water compliance and operational experts are working with colleagues in Tipperary County Council to resolve this situation as soon as possible.

The do not consume notice was put in place as a precautionary measure following an increase in turbidity in the raw water source for the Dualla Public Water Supply.

"The borehole which supplies the water has been brought back in production in order to supply water to homes and businesses in the area. However, this water is only suitable for sanitation (showers, toilets etc) and not for consumption.

We are carrying out water sampling throughout the affected area and we will share the results of this testing with the HSE with a view to lifting this restriction as soon as it is safe to do so" said Irish Water.

In the meantime, the water should NOT be used for:

Drinking

Preparing Drinks made with water

Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating

Brushing of teeth and/or gargling

Making of ice. However, ensure you first discard all existing ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges

In particular pregnant women should not drink this water

A water tanker will be available at Dualla church for as long as the Do Not Consume notice remains in place. Alternative water supplies are also being provided to the local school and pre-school facility. If elderly or vulnerable customers have particular requirements for water they can contact 1850 278 278.

Duane O’Brien, Irish Water Operations Lead for Tipperary said: “We would like to assure our customers that we are doing everything possible to restore a normal water supply as quickly as possible, once it is safe to do so. We acknowledge that this is causing inconvenience for people living in the area and would like thank them for their patience and support as we work to resolve this issue.”

Turbidity is a measure of the cloudiness of water. Certain water supplies can be prone to increased levels of turbidity after heavy rain, or because algae has grown in the water source or because material such as sediment in the water mains has been disrupted.

Additional information and advice is available at Water Supply Updates or by calling Irish Water’s 24-hour customer care line at 1850 278 278.