Carrick-on-Suir secondary school hosts a Well Being Day for its students

Former Waterford Senior hurling manager Derek McGrath gave an inspirational talk to students of Carrick-on-Suir's Edmund Rice Secondary School during his recent visit to the school,

He was the guest speaker at the former CBS school's Well Being Day, which gave students a well earned break from the classroom and studies.

When students and staff walked in the front door of the school as usual on a Friday, March 22 they were greeted on the school corridors with messages on posters such as “always remember to smile” and “ how great each one of us is “. Students and staff were encouraged to pause, reflect and take time out of their busy daily lives.

Each classroom was transformed into games rooms, a movie theatre, a music room with live music performances, a Karaoke room where both young and old got a chance to show off their talent , a quiz room, and a mindfulness colouring room adorned with quotes and messages of positivity.

Outdoors, a variety of sports including hurling, soccer, Gaelic football, rugby and basketball were played on the school pitch and court.

Many students and teachers took part in a 5km walk , taking in the fresh air and scenery of Killonerry, Carrick on Suir.

A variety of workshops were run throughout the day for all students, including a workshop by life coach Sue Anne O’Donnell.

A highlight was the thought provoking and inspirational talk by former Waterford hurling manager Derek Mc Grath.

He spoke proudly of his achievements and the hard work, dedication and diligence he puts into everything he does.

But he also reminded students of the frailties of life, reminding them all how important it is to look after each other. The atmosphere within the school grounds was one of joy on Well Being Day as students and staff were reminded that mental health, team spirit and solidarity counts for a lot in our very busy everyday lives .

Edmund Rice Secondary School thanks Iverk Produce, Piltown for sponsoring boxes of fresh fruit for Well Being Day.