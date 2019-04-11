Youth Work Ireland opens its doors in Tipperary Town to give an insight into the work they carry out

Youth Work Ireland Tipperary town (YWIT) welcomed many people to their Open Day recently to celebrate and share information on its ongoing services to the youth community.

The service is open to young people aged 10 – 24yrs and caters for a wide range of interests. Indeed Youth Information is open to everyone who might require their services from photocopying to secretarial services to education/employment information.

“The organisation works from a human rights approach we are a youth service that is forward thinking, creative and passionate about exploring opportunities and facing challenges with our young people,” explained Youth Worker Lisa McGrath. “We place them at the centre of everything we do and we see the potential in young people and will ensure that others do also.”

YWIT has been established in Tipperary Town since 1970, supporting the needs of its young community. The organisation started out with one centre in Tipp Town and now has seven centres cross the county (Tipperary, Cashel, Thurles, Templemore, Littleton, Fethard and Killanaule).

The Tipp town centre has grown from strength to strength over the years and now provides a wide range of services to the community, i.e. Youth Information, Youth Project (after schools, art, music, gaming etc), Ability Programme, Garda Diversion Project, Youth Club Support and more).

Alan Lewis, Social Care student from LIT says, “Before I started my placement with YWIT, I really didn’t know the range of services it provides.”

The organisation would like to introduce the services it provides to a new generation and just remind the wider community about the good work that it does.

“It is important to encourage our young people to see that the future is theirs, that they can make a difference in this world so it is vital we give them a chance to get involved in their local, national and international communities,” added Youth Worker Johnny Kavanagh.

The staff and management of Youth Work Ireland, Tipperary would like to thank all the teachers, parents and of course the young people who attended the open day for making it such a success. The organisation looks forward to at least another 50 years working with the young people in the community.