Clonmel students doing their part in looking after the planet

On Friday, March 15, all the pupils and staff of Presentation Secondary School Clonmel took part in the #fridaysForFuture campaign.

The school switched off the electricity, while the students gathered their pickets and made a human chain on Convent Road to show their support for Swedish student Greta Thunberg.

The 16-year-old rose to fame last year when she decided to strike for climate change outside the Swedish Parliament every Friday.

The Presentation Secondary School Clonmel was one of many schools in Ireland to join the now global movement on that Friday, demanding action from the Irish government to prevent further global warming and climate change.

It was not the first environment initiative the school got involved in.

An environmental committee in the school works hard to promote recycling.

They welcome the most recent decision of the school to ban all single-use plastics.

After the Easter holidays, only re-usable water bottles will be allowed in the school to reduce waste and minimise the effect it has on the environment.

The school is passionate about recycling: each room is fitted with labelled bins and signs that tells students what goes in each bin.

On April 5, the school held its annual Green Action Day which included a spring clean along the river Suir, a bake sale to raise funds for cutlery and other items needed to replace single-use plastics and a table quiz to raise awareness of environmental issues.

Friday’s protest was a huge success. It certainly grabbed the attention of many people passing by.

It also made the pupils aware of how their actions can effect the planet and damage it. Hopefully, more local schools in Ireland will join the movement and help save the planet. Little changes make a big difference.