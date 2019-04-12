Large scale dumping in Templetuohy criticised by visitor returning from Australia

A Tipperary man, who was home recently from Australia, was appalled to witness serious dumping on a roadway near Templetuohy.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, said that he took the pictures of 'disgraceful dumping of waste' on the road near Templetuohy some days ago.

“I came across several examples of it this morning on a walk I normally do when home from Australia. The road entry is on the left travelling from Templeree (graveyard) to Templetuohy. It used to be a road into a bog (Bord na Mona)”.

He says: “I'm not sure of penalties in Ireland but I know in Australia people commercially dumping illegally have been given jail and large fines”.