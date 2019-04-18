Tipperary farm families urged to attend EMBRACE Farm conference

EMBRACE Farm is to host a major conference to highlight the issues that impact farmer’s health and wellbeing on a day-to-day basis and the responsibility both the Government and the industry plays in this.

The conference, Resilient Farmers’ Conference - Farmer’s health and well being: building a community of support, will be held in the Killeshin Hotel, Portlaoise, on Thursday, April 25.

It is being run in conjunction with Rural Support, Northern Ireland, and Farm Safety Foundation, UK.

The conference also aims to ensure that all stakeholders and policy makers fully comprehend and act on the fact that a farmer’s health and resilience is everyone’s business. Lastly, it will showcase and put forward opportunities and ideas on how to correctly collaborate in our own communities and throughout Ireland.

The conference plans to open the event with a welcome address by Mairead McGuinness, MEP, and will be compered by RTE Radio One Countrywide presenter Damien O’Reilly.

Following this, there will be keynote speakers from Rural Support, Farm Safety Foundation and EMBRACE Farm.

Fireside discussions from health and education sectors will give first hand accounts from farmers to show the resilience and adversity this sector faces on a daily basis.

If you wish to attend, email your name and contact information and any dietary requirements to Catherine Collins, media.embracefarm

@gmail.com or phone 086-1701635.