Three Tipperary students win top prizes in Texaco Art Competition

Three Tipperary students have won top prizes in this year’s 65th Texaco Children’s Art Competition.

All winners of Special Merit Awards, they are Evan Phelan (17), from CBS High School, Clonmel, for his work entitled 'Your Mother Who Loves Ya (My Mother)', Chloe Egan (14), from Borrisokane Community College, Borrisokane, for her work entitled 'Her', and Alice Duhig (12), from St. Mary's Secondary School, Newport, for her work entitled 'Mick'.

Prizes will be presented at an awards ceremony next month when all of the 126 top prize-winners will be in attendance.

