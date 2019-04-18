POLITICS
Election posters - does Templemore need them?
Election posters
Are we about to litter our town with election posters again now that the local election campaign is due to get underway.
The Tidy Towns committee are very concerned that all available poles in the town will be covered with posters which are unnecessary, especially nowadays with social media available to all for campaign purposes.
Environmental issues are now of great concern and why add to this problem?
