Jobs and business support team comes to Tipperary

The Work it Out! team arrives in Tipperary town on May 1 to launch six new (free!) personal development and business support programmes.

Des McCabe and Jimmy Ryan will be leading two initial workshops on May 1 (10am registration at 9.30am) and May 2 (7pm registration at 6.30pm) at the Excel Centre where they will launch the full range of Work it Out! initiatives and support programmes available.

Tickets are FREE and are available on a first come, first served basis.

The programmes are delivered with the support of Tipperary County Council and the Department of Rural and Community Development.

Mr. Pat Slattery (Director of Services for Economic Development and Enterprise, Community Development) at the Council stated. ‘The Council is delighted to bring the Work it Out! team to Tipperary Town. We are aware of their recent successes in Clonmel and Carrick on Suir and across Ireland and the UK and are keen to build on this locally with the full range of Work it Out! initiatives to support local people, businesses and community groups”.

Jimmy Ryan, Director of Work it Out! outlined the programmes which will be launched at the workshops.

1. Work it Out! How to find the work you really want to do! This is our hugely successful 6- week training programme (one evening or morning / afternoon per week) dedicated to helping individuals to find the work they really want to do. It’s a great opportunity to test your business idea, bolt-on extra income or discover a whole new career! FREE!

2. Approved ‘Work it Out!’ Mentor Development programme (8 months p/t) We have 10 opportunities for new and established Mentors. We offer training support and real clients, and it’s FREE!

3. Everlasting Grants - Practical help for community groups (6-month development programme for 10 organisations) We will be helping community groups to build a social enterprise culture and totally transform their finances. We have 10 free places available on our ‘Everlasting Grants’ development programme to help organisations to become financially sustainable.

4, Local Business Teams (4 months network support) We’ll be supporting and facilitating local small business teams participating in the Work It Out! Process. These are free practical hands-on support groups for start-ups and small / family businesses (40 places only).

5. Professional support for your business Individuals and teams will benefit from our Collaborative Coaching methodology providing free help and guidance with self-employment activities or their small business initiatives over the next three months.

6. License your Training Courses If you have a product or service that others could deliver in other parts of the country or internationally then come along and find out how to get your first licensees on board.

Attendees can sign-up at the workshops for ANY of the above programmes. To view feedback from participants of previous Work It Out! Programmes have a look at Eventbrite! https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/work-it-out-2-earn-more-income-grow-your-business-build-yourfuture-launch-of-6-programmes-tickets-59038374367;

Des McCabe, bestselling author of the book ‘Work it Out! added ‘The Work it Out! initial workshop is ideal if you would like to earn more income or create new income streams

are thinking of a business idea or looking for new ways to grow your business

want to help your community group to earn more income

would like to become a trained Mentor and help other businesses and individuals

are ready for a fresh career move, a job change or keen to try something different

want to explore new options for what you might do in the future

would like to see how licensing could dramatically grow your business’

There is already strong demand for places so booking is essential. You can book online at workitout.inf or contact Jimmy Ryan at 086 259 7275 or email jimmyryanwio@gmail.com