Tipperary local elections - Kevin O'Meara launches campaign to retain 'parish' seat

Mullinahone councillor Kevin O'Meara's local election campaign launch was an occasion to rally the local community to come out and vote in strength on May 24 to retain a council seat in the parish.

The was a large turnout in Mullinahone Community Hall for the campaign launch for the Independent councillor, who was co-opted onto the Co. Council last September following the death of his father, Eddie who served on Tipperary Co. Council for nearly 20 years.

A number of people spoke passionately at the launch about the great work Kevin's late father had done in the past and the need for Mullinahone parish to hold onto its county councillor.

They argued that Cllr O'Meara's seat was essentially their parish seat, independent of all political parties and Kevin has succeeded his father in holding it on behalf of the local community.

Mullinahone's new parish priest Fr Danny O'Gorman spoke about how vital it was for people to ensure they were registered to vote and to cast their ballot in the council election.

Cllr O'Meara along with the other outgoing Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District councillors face a battle royale in the council election on May 24 as the district is reducing from a six seater to a five seater.

He told the launch event he was thoroughly enjoying his work representing the people of his native Mullinahone and other communities in Carrick MD .

He saw why his father loved his job so much as he gets great satisfaction from helping people.

"I'm looking forward to the campaign ahead. It's going to be a hard fought one with the new 5 seat area but I'm up for the fight and hope that people will rally around me this year in the same fashion they did with Eddie in 1999, 2004, 2009 and 2014," he declared.

"I'm proud to be given the opportunity by my family, friends and supporters to go forward to honour his legacy and hopefully given the chance to create my own."

Fighting to retain vital services and improve infrastructure in rural communities and supporting rural businesses are his top priorities.

"Rural Ireland has been under attack for the past number of years," Cllr O'Meara declared. "Post offices and Garda stations closing, increased commerical rates, strict drink driving laws with no alternative transport being provided and a lack of decent mobile phone coverage or broadband are threatening to isolate rural communities more than ever before."

"We must continue to fight back; we must keep all our services, grow our communities and give young people every opportunity to foster their entrepreneurial spirit and not crush it and push them away."

Cllr O'Meara also invited everyone at his campaign launch to attend Mullinahone's upcoming annual Kickham Country Weekend. The official opening is on Friday, May 3 and Joanne O'Riordan is the keynote speakers. Tickets cost €10 and are available from any committee member.