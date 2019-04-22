Arkshire appoints Tipperary man as group financial controller

Irish owned IT solutions and managed services company, Arkphire, has appointed Nenagh-born Daragh McMahon as group financial controller.

Headquartered in Dublin, Arkphire continues to scale its business internationally and now employs 100 people, providing a full range of outsourced technology olutions, from the desktop to the data centre.

In his role as Group Financial Controller, Daragh’s main responsibilities will encompass overall day to day financial control for the business, including the preparation of comprehensive financial and management reporting for an expanding portfolio of businesses within the Arkphire Group. Daragh will also use his expertise to support the ongoing development and review of Arkphire’s business strategy through financial planning and analysis.

Commenting on Daragh’s appointment, Jimmy Dalton, Chief Financial Officer at Arkphire said: “We are delighted to see Daragh become a key member of our finance team at Arkphire. As a company, we are embarking on a very ambitious plan to scale and internationalise the business. Daragh’s expertise and experience will play a key role in ensuring we manage this challenge in the most effective way possible.”

Having trained and qualified as a chartered accountant with KPMG, Daragh has since filled senior financial roles in leading international businesses including H&K International and ICON Plc.

Daragh graduated from the University of Limerick with a B.A. in Public Administration. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Ireland.

Arkphire is a leading IT solutions company with operations in Dublin, London, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Tel Aviv and Toyko. For more than 40 years, Arkphire has been working as a trusted partner on behalf of its customers, providing technology expertise, products and support services that deliver successful outcomes to the needs of their business.

Arkphire’s customers include large multinationals and leading companies within a wide range of industries, covering finance, healthcare, social media, telecommunications and utilities.