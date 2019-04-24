Tipperary enterprise in line for major RDS award for sustainable farming and living

Tipperary farming enterprise, Magners Farm, has been nominated for the RDS Spring Agriculture and Forestry Awards to be announced in Dublin this week

Magners Farm, located near Moyglass, Fethard, has been shortlisted from entrants across Ireland for the newest category in the awards - Sustainable Farming and Sustainable Living.

Magners Farm is developing a reputation for their “pasture range” eggs and “pasture range” chicken bone broth both here in Tipperary and as far afield as Kerry, Donegal, Dublin and Cork.

Although Magners Farm has only been in operation since late 2017, they have demonstrated a keen sense of sustainability. Starting out with just 40 hens, the Magners have increased their flock to 900 and are now in demand for their products across Ireland. The farm is run with low stocking rates with hens given the opportunity to graze on lush, chemical free pasture, moved daily.

Basing their farm on an organic model, Magners Farm recently joined the Irish Organic Association and are currently going through a twelve month conversion process. This process ensures prospective farmers abide by certain guidelines set out by EU authorities in relation to organic farming.

Half of the Magners Farm partnership, Kylie Magner said “we are incredibly grateful to have been named a finalist in these awards alongside some really inspirational farmers across Ireland. We are so passionate about what we are doing here in Moyglass and to be recognised for that, especially by the RDS, is really the icing on the cake.

Our farm has seen some radical, positive changes over the past 18 months. There has been mention in the press that small acreage farming is a thing of the past and we are hoping to prove otherwise. With diversification and land management techniques we are creating a future for family farming.”