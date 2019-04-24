Foróige project hosts Wellbeing Day for young people in Carrick-on-Suir today

Carrick-on-Suir's Foróige Neighbourhood Youth Project will team up with Be You to host its first ever Wellbeing Day at its Kickham Street centre this Wednesday, April 24 from 1pm – 4pm.

The day will consist of workshops on mindfulness, meditation and minding your mental health.

Participants will also be creating a board about positive mental health and jars for the town's upcoming Darkness into Light Walk.

The Wellbeing Day is open to young people aged 10-18 years old. Shana Mansfield from Be You will be on hand to answer any questions.

For more information call: Daryl at (086) 047 9851 or Sheridan at (086) 384 8160.