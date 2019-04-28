Piper Cian wins Clonmel rotary music award

Rotary Clonmelrecently ran a Musician of the Year Award and Second Year High School student Cian Smith was the well deserved winner.

Cian is an accomplished Uilleann pipes player and has several All-Ireland titles under his belt.

He has also appeared on The Late Late Show and was interviewed by Dawn French on Little Big Shots - a British television show.

He has been invited to many European countries - Switzerland and Germany to name a few, to showcase his talent as well as travelling to play at a Gala Ball in Boston, USA.

Cian, the son of Cillian and Nollaig Smith (Ballymacarbry) was delighted to win this prestigious award along with €500 which he is putting towards a new set of Uilleann pipes.