Nenagh Walking Club to trek the Wicklow Mountains

Nenagh Walking Club’s next walk is this Thursday, April 25, April departing Tesco at 10.30am and Step, Silvermines at 10.50am to do Silvermines Lucky Dip led by Cyril 086 3721862.

Anyone interested in St Kevin’s Way from the Wicklow Gap on Thursday May 2, should contact Willie, 087-6633577, to book a seat on the bus.

On Tuesday, April 30, the club will depart Spar, Portroe, at 7.15pm for its annual bluebell walk in Castlelough woods; contact Paddy, 086-8562444.

On Sunday, May 5, the club will depart Kenyon Street car park at 11am to travel to Ballyhoura to do the Blackrock loop, (grade B level); contact John, 087-2744685.

Non-members are welcome to do three walks before joining the club. However, we would ask that non-members contact the walk leader before the walk to ensure that they have the fitness level required for the walk and discuss walking gear requirement.