Tipperary TD's daughter to fight local elections for seat on Tipperary County Council

A daughter of independent Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath is to stand for election in the local elections on May 24.

Máirín McGrath from Newcastle, Clonmel, has announced her candidature for the upcoming elections.

The third level student is running in the Cahir electoral area.

Her father Mattie is a former Tipperary County Council member and now a long serving TD

She is currently concluding her studies for a Degree in Economics, Politics & Law at Dublin City University.

As the daughter of Mattie and Margaret McGrath, she has spent most of her life as a dedicated community volunteer organiser at the forefront of local and national politics.

She says – “For me, the opportunity to contest this election is an extraordinary privilege.I welcome the chance to show the people of Cahir and the surrounding areas that if they place their trust in me and give me their vote; they will get a person whole sole ambition is to improve their villages, towns and communities.

“I have always embraced hard work and the belief that the local issues are every bit as important as the national issues.

“My background has allowed me to see that first-hand and also to see the incredible importance of local democracy and the difference it can make in people’s lives. It is my firm belief that central government is losing sight of that.

“A core priority for me is to drive the work forward that will make the Cahir area a place where families can live and work with pride.

“I also want to use my educational experience to work collaboratively with Tipperary County Council to develop appropriate policies that will grow and enhance the Cahir Local Electoral Areas for all demographics; young and old.

“I want to bring my own vision of Youth Backed By Experience to this campaign with a strong focus on achieving practical outcomes for people in their daily lives.

“People do not want grand promises and spin.

“They want positive, practical results for the issues they care about. They want councillors who remember that they are there for one reason only; to serve the people and represent their concerns.

“That is what I commit to giving them with all the energy and creativity at my disposal. ”