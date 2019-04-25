Cllr Sean Ryan welcomes upgrade of Littleton street and Knockroe roads

Moycarkey-Borris based Councillor Sean Ryan has welcomed the upgrading of Littleton’s Saint Brigid’s Terrace , McDonagh Terrace and New Street.

Speaking to the Tipperary Star the Littleton man said, "residents of Saint Brigid’s Terrace in Littleton have been suffering a long time with flooding outside their homes and also the road through Littleton village had gone into a complete state of disrepair from all the heavy machinery which had been passing through the village over years’’.

He added: "I am absolutely delighted that the drainage works have started in Littleton and that the council has acceded to my request to have these works done during the Easter holiday period which will mean school traffic is not affected. The new surface on New Street, McDonagh Terrace and Saint Brigid’s Terrace will also be a welcome development and will complement the new footpaths which were put in outside Littleton National School last year’’.

Meanwhile Cllr Ryan also announced that works will commence on a badly damaged road in Pouldine in the next few weeks. He said ‘’I am also delighted that works will commence on the Shanballa to Knockroe road in the next few weeks. Since my Co-option I have been working with local residents to ensure this road is upgraded and fully resurfaced and that all drainage works are carried out there as a matter of priority. I am now pleased to announce that this work will be done shortly’’.