Cashel King Cormac’s camogie club hold 1980s themed fundraising disco 

Cashel King Cormac’s Camogie Club held a fundraising 80’s disco in Brosnan’s Bar, Cashel on Friday, April 19.

Thanks to SuperValu for allowing us to sell tickets, to Brosnan’s Bar for providing food and to all the businesses that contributed to our raffle.

A number of our players were involved in County teams over the weekend.

Congratulations to Aine O’Dwyer, Aisling Farrell and Aoife O’Brien who were part of the Tipperary Intermediate team who defeated Kilkenny in the Division 2 Final in Banagher.

Commiserations to Sorcha Ryan, Ciara Dwan, Karin Blair and Meabh Ellie Ryan who were beaten by Clare in the All-Ireland Minor A semi-final in Gort.

A last minute point from Clare in stoppage time dashed Tipperary’s hopes of reaching an All-Ireland Final. Sorcha was captain of the team. Congratulations to all the girls who represented their county.

Follow Cashel King Cormac’s Camogie Club on facebook for updates.