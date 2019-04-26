Tipperary County Council issues advice to the public as Storm Hannah approaches

Tipperary County Council has issued a warning to the public about the potential risk from Storm Hannah.

And it adds that if the orange alert is upgraded to red that people should remain indoors.

Its severe weather team met today to plan for an eventualities and issue an warning to people.

It said – A Level Orange severe weather alert (Wind) STATUS ORANGE has been issued for Tipperary as Storm Hannah moves in, with strong southwest winds veering northwest will reach mean speed of 65 to 80km/h and gusts of 110 to 120km/h for a time tonight.

https://www.tipperarylive.ie/news/home/378233/storm-hannah-update-status-orange-alert-extended-to-tipperary-and-warning-that-it-could-become-red-alert.html

This alter is valid from 9pm tonight Friday 26 April until 2am Saturday 27 April. This storm may have the potential of turning into a RED wind warning, in such an instance, people are advised to remain indoors.

There may be a risk of structural damage, flying objects, fallen trees.

Power outages may occur throughout the night/early morning.

Tipperary County Council’s Severe Weather Team met this morning to assess the position and to ensure that all necessary arrangements are put in place in advance of this severe weather event.

Arrangements have been made to issue an advisory through the local media today and to update the Tipperary County Council website. The position will continue to be monitored by the severe weather team to assess the position.

Please note the emergency contact numbers:

Emergency 999/112

Tipperary County Council 1890 923948

Irish Water Emergency 1850 278278

ESB Networks 1850 372999

Gas Networks Ireland 1850 205050

Tipperary County Council would advise the public to heed Met Éireann weather warnings and to take extreme caution over this period, which may have the potential of turning into a RED wind warning.

In such an instance, people are advised to remain indoors.

Council staff will not be mobilised during this period, however, they will follow up on emergencies following the event. Further updates and advice will issue throughout the coming days via local and national media and on the Council’s website/facebook and twitter.