Tipperary mother of three is Best Dressed Lady for day one of the Punchestown Festival

Gretta Peters from Tipperary is the judges pick for Bollinger Best Dressed Lady day one at the Punchestown Festival.

Gretta wore a stunning two-piece, top and trousers by Irish designer Julie Caulfield based in Wexford, a Laura Hanlon headpiece, a Parfois clutch and a pair of shoes from River Island.

Gretta Peters PICTURE: Michael Chester

The Bollinger Best Dressed Finalists on day one of the Punchestown Festival

Gretta from Bansha is a mother of three girls, and a full-time blogger. She runs fashion and lifestyle blog Get Glam with Gret. She is also a columnist for Tipperary Live.

"My outfit was bought for my friend's wedding in February and I wore it with a different hat.

"I can't believe it, this is just so cool," a thrilled Gretta said. "I recently gave up my job in a medical negligence office as a receptionist, to do a bit more fashion and spend more time with the girls and it's going great. Fashion is my passion."

Gretta will now go through to the grand final this Friday, May 3.

This year's overall winner will attend an exclusive invitational screening of the highly anticipated 25th James Bond movie in Paris in April 2020.

In addition, the lucky lady and a friend will enjoy a money can’t buy trip to the Bollinger Estate and Champagne Libraries, France.

This trip includes an overnight stay in the beautiful historic town of Reims, the capital of the Champagne region, Michelin dining and luxury overnight stay in Paris, the City of Light. As well as a year’s supply of Bollinger Champagne.

