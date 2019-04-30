Tipperary make-up artist who specialises in special effects in line for major national award

A Tipperary make-up artist who specialises in special effects is in line for one of the country's top make-up awards.

Tipperary town native, Andrea Ryan, of Belle Artists Makeup & Nails Studio in Cashel, is one of the finalists in the Irish make-up awards in Dublin on May 12.

The prestigious awards ceremony is honoured by Creative Oceanic but voted for by the Irish public.

The event will recognise tried and tested make-up artists, beauty bloggers, freelancers, experts and representatives of local businesses, whose sole aim is to meet the needs of their customers and improve their confidence by leaving them look stunning.

Andrea is thrilled to be shortlisted for one of the top awards for her special effects work.

"I'm over the moon to be nominated and shortlisted as a finalist in this years makeup awards”, she says.

She described it as a huge achievement and is delighted to get this kind of recognition for her workj work.

She adds -“ I've been in the makeup industry over six years and in February 2018 I achieved one of my goals.

“Along with my sister, we opened our first premises, Belle Artists Makeup & Nails Studio, Wesley Square, Cashel and celebrated one year open in Februrary 2019.

“Another goal is to win an award for my makeup skills and creativity”.

She says Sfx, or special effects, has always been her favourite makeup category.

“I can experiment and unlesh my creativity and there are no limits to what I can create.

“ Over the years I used my family and some close friends as my models for my creations, from fun and colourful to full on blood and gore.

“Sfx is my passion, I love it. I can get lost for hours doing a sfx makeup and especially at Halloween every year.

“Winning the award for Sfx artist of the year would be a huge boost to my career and I am looking forward to the ceremony, so fingers crossed for May 12. I'm so excited".

A spokesperson for the awards said - “The finalists of the Irish Make Up Awards 2019 represent the industry’s gold standard who work tirelessly to meet and satisfy the demands of their clients.

“The awards showcase the greatest experts that Ireland has to offer, whose excellence and commitment have led them at the forefront of the industry, making them top contenders in the awards”.