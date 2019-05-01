Lonergan leaves Team Mattie as battle for Tipperary County Council seats intensifies

The unexpected arrival of a sitting TD's daughter into the political arena has enlivened the battle for seats in this month's local elections in South Tipperary.

A parting of the ways between Cllr. Martin Lonergan and Deputy Mattie McGrath after a six year partnership has generated a stir in political circles with the TD's daughter Máirín now entering the fray.

The final year political student will now find herself on the ballot sheet in opposition to sitting councillor Martin Lonergan, a former mayor of Clonmel and a member of her father's team for the last six years.

Nominations for the local elections on May 24 will close this Saturday, May 4 at 12 noon.

The battle for seats in the local elections in South Tipperary is heating up.

The intriguing introduction of Máirín McGrath, daughter of Independent TD Mattie McGrath, into the fray has added another dimension to the local elections.

It will make the battle for seats in the Cahir electoral area very interesting .

This development, following on from the decision of Fine Gael general election nominee Garret Ahearn, son of the late TD Theresa Ahearn, to run in Clonmel and the selection of three March4Tipp candidates in Tipperary town means May 24 is shaping up to be an almighty contest.



Cllr. Martin Lonergan, along with the other sitting councillors in the Cahir area Andy Molony, Marie Murphy and Michael Anglim will have to fend off the formidable challenge of Máirín McGrath if they are to hold onto their seats on Tipperary County Council in a field that also includes two Fianna Fail candidates PJ English and Anita Lonergan.

Deputy Mattie McGrath this week said he was disappointed to see Cllr. Lonergan leave his team after a six year partnership.

“I was disappointed when Martin said he was resigning from the team about a month ago. A number of approaches were made to Martin to reconsider but nothing came of it. We wish Martin all the best” explained Deputy McGrath.

Last Thursday Máirín McGrath announced her intention to contest the local elections in May.

“For sure Máirín would not be going in the elections in May if Martin was still with our group. She had no intention of going until this happened”, he said.

Cllr. Lonergan confirmed to The Nationalist this week that he had left Deputy McGrath's team and would stand in the local elections as an independent candidate.

“Things change in politics and we have to move on and I am looking forward now to standing as an independent candidate and representing the people as an independent candidate if I am elected” said Cllr.Lonergan.

Cllr. Lonergan decided to team up with Deputy McGrath for the last local elections alongside Cllr. Richie Molloy after he had missed out on a Fianna Fail nomination at a party selection convention.

“I would be honoured to be re-elected in May. I have the experience of the last five years to call upon” he said.

Cllr Lonergan said experience would be required in a new council to ensure Cahir received its fair share of funding as part of a new authority together with Tipperary town and Cashel.

“I am against Cahir being shifted away from the link with Clonmel which has worked well over the last five years. The people of Cahir have a much more natural affinity to the Clonmel area and I believe the decision to move Cahir to the Tipperary town/Cashel authority is a wrong one and it will be a battle to secure a fair share of the funding available for Cahir” said Cllr. Lonergan.

Máirín McGrath is currently concluding her studies for a Degree in Economics, Politics & Law at Dublin City University.

As the daughter of Mattie and Margaret McGrath, she has spent most of her life as a dedicated community volunteer organiser at the forefront of local and national politics.

She says – “For me, the opportunity to contest this election is an extraordinary privilege.



“I welcome the chance to show the people of Cahir and the surrounding areas that if they place their trust in me and give me their vote; they will get a person whole sole ambition is to improve their villages, towns and communities.

“I have always embraced hard work and the belief that the local issues are every bit as important as the national issues.

“My background has allowed me to see that first-hand and also to see the incredible importance of local democracy and the difference it can make in people’s lives.

“It is my firm belief that central government is losing sight of that.

“A core priority for me is to drive the work forward that will make the Cahir area a place where families can live and work with pride.

“I also want to use my educational experience to work collaboratively with Tipperary County Council to develop appropriate policies that will grow and enhance the Cahir Local Electoral Areas for all demographics; young and old”, she said.