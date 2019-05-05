Tipperary farmers reminded now is the time to freeze brand

This year’s freeze branding session is coming to a close, and if farmers have not yet branded their cattle now is the time to do so.

Realistically, cattle are not that easy to identify individually.

At a glance, farmers want to be able to identify their animals so they can keep an eye out for animals showing signs of heat or those that may be showing signs of ill health.

Timing is a crucial consideration and varies with age, weight and condition of the animal.

Freeze branding allows the farmer to clearly view what is happening with each individual animal in the field, accurately from a distance.

During the branding process, a unique number is branded on to the animal’s hind with branding irons. This kills the pigment in the hair follicle and the hair grows back white.

Freeze branding now plays a very important role in herd management and is obligatory for clear milk recording.

Freeze branding is often a more effective way of identifying the animals, as ear tags often get lost, the tag fades, or eventually becomes unreadable due to dirt.

There is a certain way in which freeze branding has to be done, and in order to do so, a professional is needed to carry out the procedure correctly.

When the goal is to get good clear readable brands, dry ice and methylated spirits need to be used along with branding irons.

The advantages of freeze branding include:

n Freeze brands do not fall off or wear off

n The only permanent identification available for cows

n Ideal for identification in the milking parlour

n Easy to read from a distance

n Essential for stock identification

n Suitable for all animals but the younger the better

FRS Farm Relief Services provides a freeze branding service.

Your operator will arrive on your farm at a time that is convenient to you.

It is advised that two sets of hands are available to secure the cow being branded.

FRS can provide this extra help if required.

For more information or to book a freeze branding operator contact FRS in Roscrea on 0505-21166 or FRS in Cahir on 052-7441598.