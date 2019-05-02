Indian's ambassador's tribute as Tipperary community embraces all things Irish

One of the highlights of the St. Patrick's Day parade in Clonmel was the colourful entry from the local Indian community.

It not only won the top entry but delighted the crowds along the route of the parade for its wonderful colour and vitality.

Marchers sang and danced as they paraded through the town.

A feature was the banners highlighting the links between the Indian and Irish communities and the determination of the Indians living in Tipperary to embrance the Irish culture.

News of the entry's success in the Clonmel parade reached the Indian embassy in Dublin and inspired the ambassador, His Excellency, Sandeep Kumar, to visit the town.

Ambassador Kumar contacted Tipperary County Council and expressed his interest in meeting the Indian community in Clonmel.

The council then organised a meeting in the town hall, in association with Clonmel Chamber to facilitate the visit.

Members of the Indian community at the reception in the Town Hall

Mayor Richie Molloy welcomed the ambassador at a meeting that also included Mattie McGrath TD, Cllr Michael Murphy, Chamber CEO David Shanahan and other dignitaries.

The ambassador congratulated the Indian community on their participation and success in the parade.

The Indian community's entry in the St Patrick's Day parade in Clonmel

He also emphasised that his objective is to bridge and build traditional, cultural and economical relationship between India and Ireland and the Indian community is the key partner in that.

Lijo Joseph, president of the Indian community in Tipperary, expressed its relentness commitment to embrace and support Ireland as their homeland.