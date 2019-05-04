€600,000 needed to fund repairs to Clerihan church in Tipperary

Above - The committee that is raising funds for the renovation of St. Michael’s church in Clerihan. Included are Majella Gearon, Paul O’ Dwyer, Kitty Farrell, Cllr. Michael Murphy, John Mulcahy, chairman; Fr. Enda Brady, treasurer; Mary O’Dwyer, Keelan Conway, Kayleigh Flannery, Katriona Flannery, Nuncie O’Dwyer and Michelle O’Halloran Picture: John D. Kelly

A fundraising drive has been launched to carry out major repairs to St. Michael’s church in Clerihan village, near Clonmel.

The church, built in 1820, is a listed building and is in serious need of repair, according to the committee established to organise the fundraising.

“The church needs a complete overhaul, which will cost in the region of €600,000 for phase one”, says Fr. Enda Brady, treasurer of the committee.

“These repairs include work to the floors, roof, windows and insulation”, he says.

It’s estimated that further work, which will be completed in the second phase, will cost approximately €150,000.

Parishioners have been told in a letter from the committee that “it is now essential that we carry out a major fundraising drive to ensure that the repairs can take place as soon as possible.

“While we have investigated aspects of securing funds and these possibilities are ongoing, it is also necessary to go door-to-door in a bid to give everyone the opportunity to donate.

“Unfortunately, with the condition of the church, time is not on our side so your generosity at this time is crucial.

“For this initial fundraising attempt, which we hope will collect the bulk of the money necessary, we intend offering a two-fold dimension”.

Sums of money may be donated to those who have volunteered to visit each house in the parish, or may be made by a bank standing order (IBAN:IE95 AIBK 935379 14412456 AIB, Clonmel).

People also have the opportunity to buy a slate or a bale of slates. Slates cost €120 and all who buy a slate or donate €120 or more will be added to a list of benefactors which will be displayed in the church.

€120 can be paid in either one payment or €20 a month over six months.

A bale of slates costs €600, which can be paid in full or €100 a month over six months. A slate or a bale of slates can be purchased in memory of departed loved ones.

The committee says “we appreciate the efforts of so many in making this venture viable and who have been generous so far. If necessary, further fundraising may have to be undertaken.

“We will keep you informed on a regular basis on the health of this fund”.

The committee says it has no doubt a renewed house of prayer will be provided in the near future – “in a church that we all value from so many occasions – baptisms, weddings, First Communions and the final goodbyes to our loved ones”.

John Mulcahy is the chairman of the committee and the secretary is Michelle O’Halloran.

For more information contact Fr. Enda Brady on e-mail, ejbradycc@gmail.com

The fundraising committee is also grateful to other committee members and fundraising volunteers who weren’t present when the above photo was taken.

